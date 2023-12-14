Watching weekend forecast impacts carefully for Sunday wind and rain

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday and Friday's forecast will be very similar. High level clouds make sky conditions partly to mostly cloudy through afternoon hours. Lows drop to the 40s during early morning hours. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Breezy conditions will make it feel a little cooler Thursday and Friday. If you were chilly Wednesday, you will be grabbing the light jacket Thursday and Friday.

The weekend is where our eyes are on the next weather impacts. A low pressure system forms in the Gulf.

Where and how fast that low moves will be of great importance to how impactful to us this system will be.

Sunday will be the day of widespread showers. That's said with high confidence.

Right now, each run is split on where the low moves as it heads closer to Florida.

If this low moves to our west, heavy rain and windy conditions will mix in for our Sunday. High winds will especially be felt along the coastline.

If this low moves to the east or south of us, higher impacts will be felt for Tampa and the peninsula where heavy rain will fall and high wind will gust.

Even if this low moves to our south or east, we can still expect rain, but totals will be much lower than our neighbors to the southeast.

As far as severe weather goes, there is not widespread concern for our area. A storm or two could get stronger for southeast Taylor County on Sunday afternoon.

Again, this will be a changing and evolving forecast as this dynamic system starts to form late-week and early weekend.