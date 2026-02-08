Warming up throughout the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The cold air is gone and will stay out of the picture for the rest of the week.

Instead, we will be warming into the 70s for daytime highs and 50s for overnight lows. That is above average for both highs and lows.

Clouds will also work their way back into the forecast and bring some rain along with them come midweek. Shower activity midweek will just be some passing showers, but the weekend is when we could see some stormy weather.

A high pressure system is currently overhead and working its way south and as it does so, it will start to push moisture in from the Gulf, increasing our humidity levels. This will help showers form as well as fog in the mornings.

Into the weekend, a frontal system approaches with rain and possible storms mixed in come Saturday into Sunday.

