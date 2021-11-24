Warming up by Thanksgiving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! It's cold outside this morning with our first freeze since March and our coldest start since late February. You may have to scrape some frost off the windshield this morning with Frost Advisories across the Big Bend and Freeze Warnings throughout southern Georgia. Expect a warm up into the mid 60's with sunshine this afternoon making for a gorgeous afternoon with winds from the east-northeast. We'll stay dry into Thanksgiving with sunshine and a chilly morning. Highs tomorrow will warm into the upper 60's with a few more clouds. A cold front early Friday won't bring much of a rain chance locally, but another dose of cool, dry air into the weekend with sun.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.