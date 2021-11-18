Warmest day of the week before passing cold front

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's a warmer, mild feel outside with temperatures in the 50's and increasing clouds this morning. You won't need as many layers this morning when you step outside and we'll see our warmest afternoon of the week as high temperatures creep up near 80°. A cold front will pass through this evening bringing increasing cloudiness and the potential for a stray coastal shower or two. Aside from the brief rain chance south later today and tonight, we're going to trend drier into the weekend after the front as highs get back in the upper 60's and lower 70's starting Friday with mornings in the upper 40's. A cold front early next week will bring another rain chance around Monday and a more significant cooldown before Thanksgiving with potential for our first frost and freeze by Tuesday morning.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.