Warmer weekend ahead, some storms Sunday across Southwest Big Bend and the Tri-state area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday brings us warmer weather with cloud cover.

Highs Friday are in the low 70s with a push of warmer air as wind shifts out of the south on Saturday.

Highs to start the weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s!

Saturday brings a very spotty chance of a light shower.

No washouts expected for Saturday.

Sunday is when active weather returns.

Right now, Sunday storms are possible later in the afternoon and evening.

A cold front approaches from our west. This will allow a few storms to start developing in our Western counties.

We know that Monday will bring widespread storm activity, and some of those storms could be severe.

The timing of these stronger storms is either panning out for late Sunday night into early Monday morning into Monday afternoon.

Either way we have the possibility of severe storms on Monday, but they may come as early as Sunday late-night.

We will keep an eye on the timing of these storms and let you know the latest through the weekend.

Storm threats for Monday include gusty wind and isolated tornadoes.