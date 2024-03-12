Warmer weather on the way through late-week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cooler air from the north is to thank for these chilly starts for the beginning of our week.

Highs Tuesday climb into the mid 70s by the afternoon, so it is another day of layering warmer clothes for early morning starts.

Wednesday lows hold in the 50s with highs climbing into the upper 70s.

A high pressure system is bringing in the cooler air from the north Tuesday, but as the high moves out into the Atlantic over the next few days, slightly warmer air from the east will fill in.

Our highs for late-week will climb to the low 80s.

Besides some passing clouds mixing in with sunshine to begin our week, we stay free of rain.

Late-week brings spotty rain chances starting Friday.

These will not be a washout Friday or Saturday, but Sunday more storms will be brewing.

Our next system to impact more of us than not will come Sunday into Monday bringing scattered showers and storms to the forecast.