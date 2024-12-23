Warmer weather is on the way for holiday travel plans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another cooler start for Monday, but a round of clouds and warm weather is on the way!

Temperatures start in the upper 30s and low 40s Monday, but clouds move in throughout the afternoon and evening.

This will help hold temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s for Tuesday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies keep most of the blue sky covered up through the rest of the week.

There is a chance of quick clearing on Tuesday afternoon with high pressure moving in for the short term.

Clouds return for Christmas Day, but rain holds off during this time!

Highs Christmas Eve will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for Christmas Day.

Christmas night, there are some very spotty showers possible. These will not be a washout, but something to keep in mind if you have to travel Wednesday evening.

The warmer trend holds through the weekend where spot shower chances are still around through Sunday.