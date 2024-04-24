Warmer trend returns with humidity sneaking back in

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunshine dominates our forecast over the next few days!

Highs continue climbing, but Wednesday's highs will be closer to average. Highs will be in the low 80s.

By Friday, a few clouds will move in with highs in the upper 80s.

Humidity will be on the rise as well.

While we start dry and cool Wednesday, lows will also rise with warmer, more humid air moving in.

It will feel warm and sticky once again by the weekend. It was inevitable for our neighborhoods though!

A very isolated shower will be possible Thursday through Saturday. These are extremely isolated, and we are not expecting washout.

Just don't be surprised if you see a rain drop or two on the windshield during those afternoon hours.