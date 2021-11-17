Warmer through tomorrow before cooldown into the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning! Bundle up before you step out this morning. It's a chilly start with temperatures in the low to mid 40's and clear skies and light winds. We'll warm up quickly again this afternoon as highs climb into the mid to upper 70's with a few clouds in the sky. Winds are shifting from the southeast which is going to help us slightly warm up with some additional moisture ahead of a cold front tomorrow night. Thursday will begin in the 50's- a slightly warmer feel with highs near 80° and partly to mostly cloudy skies at times. It should be a dry front so we will remain dry locally, but some cooler air will filter in by Friday morning into the weekend as highs drop back into the upper 60's. Our next decent shot for rain looks to arrive early next week with a cold front before Thanksgiving.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.