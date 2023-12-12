Warmer nights in store to go light-viewing in your neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday morning's temperatures will be the coolest temperatures we will experience over the next 7-day forecast.

After a clear, calm, dry evening, lows dropped to the 30s for most of us Tuesday morning.

Things will warm up from there though!

A few clouds move in throughout the week, and blue sky will be speckled and painted with more clouds through Friday.

Highs keep in the mid to low 60s which is slightly below average.

Lows will warm from the 30s, like Monday and Tuesday, to the 40s!

Shower chances increase for the weekend. While timing is not solidified just yet, we do not anticipate severe weather with this system.

Rain likelihood picks up on Sunday, but timing will be adjusted closer to the weekend as confidence in system arrival grows.