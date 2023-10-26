Warmer days ahead: another crawl into mid 80s in the Big Bend and South Georgia Thurs.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Highs keep crawling higher each day, so standing over the grill Thursday night could feel extra hot! Those burgers and steaks are not going to cook themselves though!

Highs Thursday reach closer to the mid 80s.

Sunshine is plentiful for morning hours with a few fair weather clouds during afternoon hours.

Clouds will look puffy, but most do not contain enough moisture to drop rain.

There is a VERY isolated chance of a shower in our eastern counties Thursday afternoon, but even if you get a drop, you would be the lucky one.

We do need rain in a lot of our counties. Even these very spotty showers Thurs. will be light and brief.

The same setup goes for Friday, too.

Highs in the upper 80s, spotty eastern showers, breezy at times.

The weekend forecast brings more sunshine and less wind. Highs this weekend climb into the upper 80s! It will be a warm weekend for FAMU's homecoming festivities including kickoff at 4 PM Saturday!

The next change comes just in time for our Trick-or-Treat forecast. A cold front slides through Monday into Tuesday (timing still be monitored heading into the weekend), and highs Tuesday look to cool to the upper 70s!!

Halloween late-night hours could be cooler with lows in the mid-50s.