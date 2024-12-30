Watch Now
Warmer air ushers out 2024 before colder air arrives to ring in the new year

Warmer weather sticks around to end 2024
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures stay mild even behind the stronger cold front we had move through Sunday.

Highs stay in the 70s and lows in the 50s through Tuesday.

Air from the south allows warmer weather to stick around to end these last days of 2024.

Another cold front, this one dry, moves through to mark or last day of 2024.

Colder air sets in to begin the new year!

Highs New Year's Day drop to the 60s with 40s as your morning temperatures.

Temperatures cool from there with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the 50s and 60s heading into the weekend.

