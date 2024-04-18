Watch Now
Warm weather mixes with humidity through end of week

Posted at 4:36 AM, Apr 18, 2024
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures are on the rise as we head into the end of the week.

Highs Thursday top out in the upper 80s.

We climb to the low 90s for Friday and Saturday afternoon.

During this time, humidity levels are on the rise. This means it will feel nice and steamy for you heading out during mild, humid afternoons.

A spotty shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday, but these will be very spotty and short-lived.

Scattered shower chances return on Sunday with a few more of us getting rain and a rumble of thunder.

Monday morning storms will be around but clear for the afternoon.

We are left with sunshine and low 80s Tuesday.

