Warm weather continues through Tuesday before a cold front brings cooler weather for Thanksgiving

ENTER DATELINE — It's been another warm and dry day across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s across the region. Mostly sunny skies have dominated the region with a few clouds in the sky from time to time. Over the next few hours, temperatures will begin to fall through the 60s and eventually 50s throughout the overnight hours, with lows dipping down into the mid 50s around sunrise, Some more cloud cover will filter into the region during the overnight hours, and a partly cloudy sky will be common through the early morning hours.

Tomorrow will begin with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures rising through the the 60s. Cloud cover will begin to subside around noon, with a mostly sunny sky expected throughout the afternoon hours. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 70s tomorrow afternoon, with dry weather continuing throughout the day.

Heading into the rest of the week, a cold front approaches the region Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, increasing rain chances for both days. Some storms that move through the region could surpass severe limits, with a 1/5 isolated risk for severe weather Tuesday for far western portions of the viewing area. After the front moves through, highs for the rest of the week will be in the low to mid 60s, making for a chilly Thanksgiving this year!