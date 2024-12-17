Warm night for viewing lights in our neighborhoods Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Warmer temperatures greet us out the door Tuesday morning!

It will be sticky and humid throughout the day.

Our neighbors can expect highs in the upper 70s!

A system will move just to the north of us Tuesday, but enough energy will help squeeze out a light shower here and there.

These will be spotty, so we are not expecting any washouts.

Temperatures stay warm through midweek, but a stronger cold front pushes all the way through Wednesday evening.

This will prompt another round of isolated, spotty shower chances Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Behind the front, drier and colder air settle in!

It will be feeling like the holidays just in time for the weekend.

Highs drop to the 50s, lows to the mid to low 30s, and drier air means lots of sunshine for last minute holiday preparations!