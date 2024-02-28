Warm midweek in store with rain chances returning through the next few days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another warm day is in store for the Big Bend and South Georgia!

Highs climb to the upper 70s and low 80s Wednesday.

Despite warmer weather, clouds will still fill in overhead.

Mostly cloudy skies and breezes up to 20-25 MPH are possible Wednesday afternoon.

A weak cold front prompts a few light showers Wednesday evening.

Showers move in first for the Tri-state area and then eventually out early Thursday morning through Taylor County (moving west to east).

Showers will be light and spotty, but first showers arrive around 6-7 PM Wednesday night for our western areas.

Showers look to move out of the east by about midnight.

Most of Thursday brings cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures in the low 70s.

These highs are still about average for this time of year though.

Another round of showers and even a few storms brings us into the end of the week into the weekend.

