Warm enough Friday to keep wintry mess to our north

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While not a WARM start, the cloud cover to start our Friday forecast will help keep temperatures about 10-degrees warmer than they have been to start our mornings.

Temperatures stay warm enough to keep Friday moisture rain as it moves in during evening hours.

Rain moves in from the west Friday evening and lingers as a cold front passes Friday night.

Wind will pick up as the front moves through Friday, and we could have onshore winds gust from 20-40 MPH.

A High Wind Advisory is in effect for our Franklin, Wakualla, and Jefferson counties.

This higher wind directly onshore will coincide with high tide for Jefferson and Wakualla counties.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Friday night into early Saturday for those two counties where minor coastal flooding is possible. Up to 3 feet of extra water possible at high tide.

Rain sticks around through Saturday late-morning before cloud cover takes over Saturday afternoon and evening.

Clouds clear and temperatures drop back to the low 30s for Sunday morning, but by that point, moisture will have left our area.

The wintry mess you will hear about across the southeast stays well to our north this weekend.

