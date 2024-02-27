Warm but breezy Tuesday ahead of spotty shower chances on Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another day in the Big Bend and South Georgia with another round of sunshine and warmer weather!

Highs Tuesday climb to the upper 70s.

A breeze picks up with winds gusting up to 20 mph later Tuesday afternoon.

You will notice a few clouds on the horizon right around sunset Tuesday night.

That is moisture moving in ahead of a front setting up to our west.

We wake up on Wednesday to the upper 50s with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s by end of day!

Spotty showers are possible Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, but scattered showers return late-week.

The front in prompting those spotty, light showers midweek.

Friday and Saturday scattered showers will be around creating a higher chance for us to see rain over a larger area.

We cannot rule out a thunderstorm or two in the forecast on Saturday either.