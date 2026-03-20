Warm and sunny kickoff to Spring

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunshine will fill the skies for the first weekend of Spring, giving us a perfect setup to go out and enjoy the new season!

Temperatures overnight will be on the chilly side in the upper 40s to low 50s, but skies will remain clear.

Saturday and Sunday will look and feel very similar. Temperatures will gradually warm up into the 80s for both days, with plenty of sunshine. A few clouds are possible for Sunday, but rain chances will stay at 0%.

We can thank a high pressure just to our west, pushing in wind and clear skies from the west.

The clear conditions will stick with us to start the workweek as well before a slight chance for rain moves in Tuesday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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