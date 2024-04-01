Warm and humid beginning of the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday starts a new week and new month for us!

April is here and April showers will have to hold until Wednesday.

Monday starts partly cloudy with highs soaring into the 80s.

Tuesday a few more clouds will be around with highs still climbing to the mid 80s.

The warmer air is thanks to a southerly (out of south) wind pushing air over the warmer waters of the Gulf into our neighborhoods.

Tuesday a cold front slides closer from the west and brings very isolated shower and storm chances Tuesday night.

Most of these will be later in the evening when we have made it home from work and school.

Wednesday showers will be scattered across our neighborhoods meaning a soggy drive into the office.

Showers move out as the cold front moves through, and by Thursday, drier, cooler air will be settling into our area for the end of the week and weekend.