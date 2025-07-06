Waking up to sunshine and lower rain chances Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are welcomed with partly cloudy skies and the sun peaking through to start the new week.

As we move throughout the day Sunday, isolated showers and storms are expected for the Big Bend area, but nothing to cancel any last holiday weekend plans over.

Showers that do pop up should not stick around for long.

Highs will get up to the mid 90s, but will feel more like the upper 90s throughout the day.

As the tropical system off to our east moves north, our winds will make a shift to a more southwesterly flow.

