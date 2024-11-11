VETERANS DAY FORECAST: Soggy start to any events Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Veterans Day starts out soggy for a lot of our neighborhoods in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Rain is falling lightly across our area, but it falls heavy enough for umbrellas, windshield wipers, and rain jackets early Monday morning.

Throughout the day, a spot shower cannot be ruled out. Overcast skies fill in overhead otherwise.

Highs Monday stay in the low 80s.

Rain chances stay spotty through late-week.

Rain chances are possible under an area of high humidity and extra moisture ahead of a cold front.

The cold front clips our area, and unlike a strong cold front, this will allow lingering cloud cover and spot showers.

By the weekend, high pressure builds in from the north. This allows sunshine to return and kicks out rain and cloud chances!!

We have a fall-like weekend in store with highs back in the upper 70s and lows in the mid to low 50s!