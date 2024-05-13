Upcoming rounds of rain raise local flooding risks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida/Georgia line region is bracing for another batch of active weather for the early part of the new work week.

A stalled frontal system over the Gulf coastline will combine with a series of upper disturbances to create clusters of rain and thunderstorms that will move west to east through the Panhandle and Big Bend areas Monday and Tuesday.

A threat from excessive rain exists, which can lead to areas of flash and local flooding. A flood watch will be in effect for the western two-thirds of the Big Bend and southern Georgia areas Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

Projected rainfall amounts using exclusive Titan Radar forecast technology range from less than an inch outside of the watch zone in the southeastern Big Bend, to about one to three inches broadly speaking elsewhere. Some higher rainfall totals are foreseen in interior southwest Georgia and in the Alabama Wiregrass regions, where amounts can exceed four inches.

The clustered nature of thunderstorms moving west to east across the region will renew chances for severe thunderstorms, including strong straight wind gusts that cause related damage. A few tornadoes can develop with the systems that come through Monday afternoon and evening, and a second set of storms for early Tuesday.

No two storm systems are alike. While active weather can again be experienced in locations impacted by damaging winds and tornadoes last Friday, severe-weather effects can be felt in other areas outside of the Friday storm zone.

It's important to stay on top of weather developments and forecast changes. We at First to Know Weather will do what we can to help you stay in the know of forecast trends over the next couple of days.