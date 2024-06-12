Umbrellas out Wednesday and Thursday before the A/C works overtime for weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday morning we are walking out to heat and humidity across central and eastern sides of the Big Bend and South Georgia.

The tri-state area will wake up to cooler and slightly drier air thanks to northerly flow!

This afternoon we all warm up, and storm activity ramps up mostly to our east - along the I-75 corridor.

Storms develop inland as the day progresses through late-afternoon.

Storms could contain brief, heavy rain and some gusty wind at times.

These storms will make it over to central parts of the Big Bend and south-central Georgia.

Not everyone will receive rain, but storms will dot the radar throughout the afternoon and early evening.

There will be a very stray shower that makes it over to the tri-state area, but most storm and shower activity stays east.

Thursday scattered storms look to form across our area with hit-or-miss showers and storms developing over a more widespread area.

While we have the umbrellas out Wednesday and Thursday- just in case you do get stuck in out in the rain, we do have drier air moving in for the weekend.

The weekend brings HOT weather with highs climbing to the upper 90s Friday and Saturday afternoons.