TWO YEARS LATER: Looking back at the May 10, 2024 tornadoes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In the early morning hours of May 10, 2024, three tornadoes ripped through Gadsden and Leon counties.

Two of the three tornadoes were rated EF-2, while the other was an EF-1. The two EF-2 tornadoes started on the eastern edge of Gadsden county and tracked right through the heart of Leon County; Tallahassee.

During the tornadoes' track through the capitol city, the Tallahassee radar went down, making the National Weather Service - Tallahassee (NWS) rely on other ways to alert the public. Knowing they were confirmed tornadoes on the ground prior to the radar outage, the NWS issued an additional tornado warning with a slightly larger coverage area to make sure everyone was taking shelter.

The two EF-2 tornadoes were equal in strength, both reaching 115 mph, with the EF-1 slightly weaker at 110 mph.

Damage was done to over 170 homes and one death was reported.

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