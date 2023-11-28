Two cold nights prompt local freeze alerts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The ongoing flow of colder air will affect the state line region tonight and tomorrow night with a decent chance of a widespread light freeze this season.

As forecast temperatures fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s Wednesday morning, a freeze warning will be in effect for most local counties away from the Big Bend coastline. The warning is in anticipation of nighttime temperatures falling to 28° to 32° within the warned region between 1 and 8 a.m.

The cold air Wednesday morning will be accompanied by a clear sky with wind speeds near calm, supporting those readings falling to around the freezing point for a few hours before and around sunrise.

Frosty conditions are possible Thursday morning with another chance for freezing temperatures, especially for counties around U.S. 319 and east from there.

Tender vegetation and domesticated animals can be adversely affected by the chilly conditions and should be sheltered or protected accordingly.

Light-freeze conditions typically do not cause concerns for burst pipes or failed plumbing because of the relatively short time spent at a marginally freezing temperature range.