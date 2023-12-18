Watch Now
'Twas a week before Christmas and all through the south, not a raindrop was falling, not even a cloud

Cool, crisp mornings to start our days this week
Posted at 4:41 AM, Dec 18, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are officially one week away from Christmas, and our week's forecast looks a lot different than the weekend!

Rain and wind have moved out, and drier and cooler conditions have moved in.

Monday starts in the 40s with highs in the low 60s.

We keep cooling off from there though.
A secondary dry cold front moves through Tuesday bringing even drier conditions.

What we will notice from this will be another round of sunny skies through midweek, but also some much cooler temperatures.

Highs Tuesday through Friday will be in the upper 50s and lows 60s. This is slightly below average.

Lows will drop to the mid to low 30s through Thursday and back to the low 40s Friday morning.

Hopefully the stockings are hung by the chimney with care, or me, the electric fireplace!
Have a wonderful week!

