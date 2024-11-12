Tuesday Tropics check: Growing Caribbean disturbance (11/12/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Caribbean Sea has been a late-season hotbed of tropical disturbance development, and it looks like it's not done with supporting the formation of yet another system later this week.

A low-pressure system in the eastern Caribbean will move westward over the next few days. It will be in an area where the usual suspects will allow it to tighten and grow — warm water and light upper-level winds — and a depression is likely to develop before the end of the week.

The system is forecast to move slowly in the western Caribbean through the weekend and early next week. Current forecast guidance suggests a stronger tropical low (a storm or a hurricane) forming near Cuba and then being moved to the northeast.

A cold front expected to arrive next week here in northern Florida is being shown as the mechanism to trigger a northeast turn. This, if it pans out, would effectively shield our area from any direct effects of the system. But, given this is a projection more than seven days out in time, it is subject to change.

Nonetheless, recent trends favor a path more focused on the southern half of the Florida peninsula around the middle of next week.

We will continue to check these trends for consistency. We will continue to provide level-headed daily analysis and updates. There is nothing to fear in our region today.

Like in past prognoses offered by trained and untrained online sources in previous tropical storms, no one has a clear answer to what the system will do and where it will go, and anyone who claims they do is not being upfront with the user about natural forecasting uncertainties. It's crucial to not give much weight to current long-range forecast model maps and "spaghetti tracks" floating around online which are notorious at being highly erroneous at a far range. Refresh yourself with how to find reliable tropical forecast information online and on social media.