Tuesday showers pave the way for sub-freezing temperatures Wednesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's been a mild afternoon across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia with the sun coming out from time to time, Temperatures have warmed up into the upper 60s for much of the area, and will remain mild through much of the night tonight. After sunset, clouds will continue to filter into the region, and temperatures will slowly fall through the 50s overnight.

Showers move into the region around 4 am tomorrow morning, and will continue on and off through the late morning hours. Skies will remain cloudy throughout the morning, with temperatures dropping into the 40s by the mid-morning hours. A cold front moving through the region will continue to allow temperatures to fall throughout the day, making the afternoon colder than the morning. Breaks of sunshine will begin in the afternoon hours, as temperatures drop into the low 40s and upper 30s by sunset.

Tomorrow night, temperatures will quickly fall through the 30s and into the mid 20s by early Wednesday morning. The Big Bend and Southern Georgia will wake up to feel-like temperatures in the teens Wednesday morning, and exterior pipes could freeze and burst, so make sure you allow your faucets to drip Tuesday night! The cold sticks around through Thursday afternoon, where temperatures will warm into the 50s ahead of showers that bring more mild temperatures into the region for Friday. However, another cold front moving through the region Friday will bring temperatures back down into the 20s for lows and 40s for highs this weekend, as much as 20 degrees below average!

Find ways to stay warm this week, it's going to be cold!