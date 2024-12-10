Tuesday morning First to Know forecast (12/10/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A warm and humid surge from southerly winds today will lock in layers of cloud cover across the region. We'll have a few blips of sunshine every so often, but it'll be tough to get any lengthy stretches of sunlight. A slow-moving cold front will make some progress in our direction and will eventually shove a zone of steadier rain and isolated thunderstorms east of the Chattahoochee River region later in the day, enhancing our own rain coverage for the late-night and early morning hours.

Daytime highs will peak in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will be higher in the southwest corner of Georgia before spreading across all local counties Wednesday morning.

A couple of storms near the Flint River can be locally strong and gusty, with a limited severe-weather risk included in the tri-state and western Big Bend, primarily at night.

The front brings in the next batch of colder air. The warmest part of Wednesday will be in the morning before readings fall into the 50s toward the afternoon hours. Near-freezing temps are possible Thursday morning. Scattered clouds at the end of the week should prevent further freezing chances for the weekend with temps near average.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist