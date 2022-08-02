Tuesday morning First To Know forecast (08/02/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The morning starts off calm and settled, with limited chances for patchy fog at sunrise. However, ample moisture, steady warming, and the weaker zone of high pressure will combine to create another round of showers and thunderstorms later in the day. The coverage will be scattered, with different areas getting rain and thunder at different times of the afternoon and evening. Locally intense downpours are possible, which can cause high rain accumulations in those cases. Highs today will manage to reach the low to mid 90s, with the warmest readings in areas that miss out on rain or get it late in the day. Overnight lows will be in the 70s late tonight with a clearer sky. It'll be occasionally unsettled for the next couple of afternoons with periodic showers and thunderstorms.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist