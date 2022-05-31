Tuesday morning First to Know Forecast (05/31/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's another warm and humid start outside with temperatures near 70° and partly cloudy skies. We've dried out after some strong storms yesterday afternoon. Highs will climb back toward the lower 90's this afternoon with winds from the east/southeast and another round of afternoon scattered showers and storms. While rain chances become a bit more isolated tomorrow and Thursday, we'll continue to see the daily round of scattered storms in the afternoons with highs in the 90's and lows near 70°.

After making landfall in Mexico yesterday, the remnants of Agatha have a 60% chance for re-development in the far Southwestern Gulf of Mexico or northwestern Caribbean Sea over the next 5 days according to the National Hurricane Center. If it can re-develop, it will likely move east or northeast towards Cuba during the mid/late week period. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty in the forecast, but local impacts will likely not be felt. It'll likely bring a surge of moisture into central and south Florida this weekend. We'll keep a close eye on this potential system as it could be the first named storm in the Atlantic Basin.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.