Tuesday morning First to Know Forecast (05/24/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's another warm, humid start to the day with temperatures near 70° and clouds. Our active stretch of weather continues today with more showers and storms on tap for the afternoon with isolated severe potential. Storms this afternoon will be capable of producing heavy rainfall, large hail, and gusty winds especially for inland areas north of I-10. High pressure to the east will decrease rain activity for the midweek, then a front from the west will shove rain coverage higher. There is a chance for less-humid air to enter the area to start the Memorial Day weekend.

