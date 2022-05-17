Tuesday morning First to Know Forecast (05/17/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's a mild start to the day with temperatures in the 60's. We've got sunshine on tap for the afternoon as highs climb into the low to mid 90's with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northwest. Scattered clouds will partially clear out as slightly drier air enters. Mornings will reach the 60s around midweek, but highs make a run for the middle 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Tropical moisture connects to the area this weekend, lower temps and raising rain activity and coverage.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.