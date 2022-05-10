Tuesday morning First to Know Forecast (05/10/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's a cool and comfy start to the day with temperatures in the 50's and 60's as you step out the door with low humidity and clear skies. We've got another gorgeous day on tap as highs climb into the mid 80's with blue skies and a light breeze from the northeast. We'll stretch this weather trend through Thursday before moisture sources come back Friday. A low-pressure system, currently propelling dry air into the area, will scoot closer to the northeast coast of Florida, giving the moisture needed for scattered clouds and a few showers or storm to start the weekend.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.