Tuesday morning First to Know Forecast (05/03/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's a warm and humid start to the day with temperatures in the mid 60's and passing clouds. There is potential for some patches of fog toward the coast, otherwise it's a calm start with rain chances returning this afternoon. Showers and storms will favor areas in the Suwannee River valley again Tuesday afternoon, with isolated chances in tri-state counties. Sun and clouds will be present with steady warming; highs are forecast to reach the mid 80s at the coast to near 90° inland. Several summerlike afternoons are expected this week with heat and mugginess, along with stray showers or storms. We'll likely have more areas hitting 90° before the weekend. Friday, a cold front will clip the area and have a chance at triggering a few stronger or severe thunderstorms.

