Tuesday morning First to Know Forecast (04/26/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's a warm and slightly humid morning with some passing clouds as we await scattered showers and storms this afternoon as a cold front approaches. Some patchy fog is possible, especially for areas west of Tallahassee on the morning commute. We've got a warm afternoon on tap as highs climb into the mid to upper 80's again with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will move in later this afternoon from the west and trigger scattered showers and a few storms through the evening and early overnight hours. A drier air source comes in Wednesday through Friday with lows in the 50s and highs in the 80s with lower humidity. Another taste of summertime weather is forecast this weekend with warm and humid trends that can support a few daytime showers or storms.

