Tuesday morning First to Know Forecast (04/19/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's a cool start to the day after a cold front has cleared the area and winds are out of the north. Cooler, drier air is filtering in with temperatures in the 50's with low humidity and clear skies this morning. Humidity stays low over the next few days as highs temperatures stay in the lower 70's this afternoon with sunshine and breezy winds from the north. Temperatures should be even lower on Wednesday morning as we dip into the mid 40's. A warming trend kicks in by mid-week as highs get back into the 80's and temperatures climb a few degrees each day into the weekend. By the weekend, highs will be in the upper 80's with inland areas likely seeing their first 90° day by early next week.

