Tuesday morning First to Know forecast (04/11/2023)

Areas of clouds and a couple of showers can be encountered in some western Big Bend counties this morning. The spot shower activity should be temporary, leading to slow clearing through the late morning. Afternoon sun-and-cloud mix is anticipated for most locations this afternoon with a chance for another isolated shower. Forecast temperatures will go from the mid 50s to around 60° by sunrise to the mid and upper 70s this afternoon with on-and-off sunshine. Evening temps will fall back into the 60s. A storm system reaching the western Gulf will help to develop rounds of rain and scattered thunderstorms by Thursday, with a warm and humid pattern to follow at the end of the week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist