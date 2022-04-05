Tuesday morning First to Know Forecast (04/05/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's a warm and humid start to the day as southerly winds are bringing in moisture with temperatures in the lower 60's. Highs will climb into the upper 70's and lowers 80's this afternoon as strong to severe storms sink into southern Georgia by this afternoon. A squall line is expected to sink in by the middle part of the afternoon, making it into the Big Bend by the evening. These storms will produce wide swaths of gusty winds, with some damaging gusts exceeding 60 mph, along with a few tornadoes. Scattered activity will reach state line counties with chances for severe storms stretching into the night. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk for severe weather today.

Wednesday will feature scattered leftover showers and re-developing thunderstorms, even in the morning hours, with scattered severe-weather occurrences including the threat of large hail. Conditions will settle down later Thursday with a strong front, bringing a clearing trend and unseasonably cold air for the end of the week.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First To Know Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.