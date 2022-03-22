Tuesday morning First to Know Forecast (03/22/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's a pleasant start outside with temperatures in the 50's and some clouds filtering into the sky. We've got a pleasant forecast on tap for the day as highs temperatures climb into the upper 70's near 80°. Winds can be breezy at times from the south this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid 60's tonight as showers and storms move in from the west. Rain activity connected to a strong storm system in the central Gulf region won't arrive until overnight into Wednesday morning at the earliest. Most local effects from the system will be encountered Wednesday with times of strong wind gusts, a few severe thunderstorms, and a chance for isolated tornadoes, especially in the western half of the region. The SPC has issued a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow. Non-severe rain and thunder will stretch into Thursday for the eastern sections before dry air returns for Friday and the weekend.

