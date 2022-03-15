Tuesday morning First to Know Forecast (03/15/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's a cool and comfy start outside this morning with temperatures in the 50's and patchy clouds. Rain chances are back for today as showers and storms will advance toward the region by late this morning into lunchtime. Most activity will be scattered and non-severe, but some coastal counties can get in on a few spots of stronger wind gusts, and a stray chance for waterspouts or a brief tornado. Some localized flooding or ponding is also possible for coastal areas that have received more than 6" of rainfall in the past week where the ground is saturated. Highs will be in the upper 60s west to mid 70s east. A few showers linger into Wednesday before a temporary clearing trend occurs. Temps through this week will be near seasonal norms, with lows mainly in the 50s and highs in the 70s. Another rain and strong thunderstorm chance arrives Friday into the first half of the weekend.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.