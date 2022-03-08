Tuesday morning First to Know Forecast (03/08/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's a warm, muggy start to the day with temperatures in the 60's and Dense Fog Advisories in effect until 11:00am. Be sure to carve out some extra time for the morning commute. Scattered showers and storms enter the forecast again today as a cold front sinks into the southeast. Highs will reach the lower 80's this afternoon with breezy winds from the south-southeast and hit-or-miss storms and peeks of sunshine. A nearby, slow-moving front by Wednesday will help trigger rounds of rain and thunder, locking in a soggy trend through the end of the week with occasional heavy rain and few stronger storms. While we will get breaks of dryness in between, rounds of widespread showers and storms are expected beginning tomorrow through Friday night. Multi-day rain totals from Wednesday to Saturday will be around 3-5" with some locally higher amounts. Some problematic flooding is possible and isolated strong to severe storms. It will turn colder over the weekend with temperatures dipping back in the 30's by Sunday morning with a clearing trend.

