Tuesday morning First to Know Forecast (03/01/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's a cool start after last night's showers have cleared away and the remaining clouds are clearing away this morning. Temperatures are dropping into the upper 40's and lower 50's by sunrise. Our forecast has dried up and we're left with gorgeous, sunny weather through the first week of March. Expect temperatures in the 70's for the afternoons this week with mostly sunny skies and low humidity with chilly mornings in the 40's. A gradual warming trend will kick in day-by-day with highs back around the lower 80's on Friday into this weekend as we stay dry with sunshine and a few clouds. It will get slightly more humid this weekend, but there's no chance for rain until next week.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.