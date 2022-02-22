Tuesday morning First to Know Forecast (02/22/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's a warmer start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50's and some passing clouds. We're warming up for the rest of the week as high temperatures climb into the upper 70's today and the lower 80's for the rest of the week near daily record highs. The warmer-than-average streak will extend thanks to high pressure building over the Florida peninsula. This means a mostly southeast to south wind, ample daytime sunshine with a relatively humid feel for late February. Rain chances will be near to at zero until the weekend with a cold front causing isolated shower chances.

