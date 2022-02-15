Tuesday morning First to Know Forecast (02/15/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 30's with the potential for some patchy frost as you step out the door. It'll be a gorgeous afternoon as temps quickly rise into the 60s by midday with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid 60s to near 70°. Further warming is expected midweek with sun and occasional clouds. Our rain chances will increase late Thursday with widespread showers and a couple of thunderstorms possible Friday. Severe weather expected in the Deep South doesn't appear to have a direct effect on our storm strength chances, but we'll monitor for day-to-day forecast changes.

