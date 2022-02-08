Tuesday morning First to Know Forecast (02/08/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's a cool start with clouds and lingering showers near the coast and along I-75. We're going to wake up with showers on radar through the morning hours with drying by lunchtime and gradual clearing by this afternoon with some peeks of sunshine expected. Highs today will be chilly in the mid 50's with winds from the north. After today, our forecast dries out for the week with morning low temperatures expected to fall into the 30's with frosty starts and sunny afternoon with highs warming into the mid 60's! After Tuesday, we'll stay dry until the weekend when our next rain chances are likely to arrive by late Saturday.

