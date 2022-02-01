Tuesday morning First to Know Forecast (02/01/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's a cool start with temperatures in the upper 30's and some areas of fog outside. Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for the Big Bend until 10:00am so carve out a few extra minutes for the morning commute. We're going to see the fog clear by mid-morning as highs climb into the upper 60's and lower 70's with mostly cloudy skies today. The increase in clouds will be gradual through Tuesday, which means a little less sunlight for the afternoon but only a low effect on the overall warming trend. Further cloudiness is forecast for the last half of the week as a cold front comes into the area and slowly moves around. This will also lead to an increase in rain and shower coverage, especially Thursday night through the weekend. Temps will still be warmer until the front slips to the south; cooler conditions are expected this weekend with lingering clouds and occasional showers.

