Tuesday morning First to Know Forecast (01/25/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's a chilly start with widespread rain filling into the Big Bend and southern Georgia from the west. We've got a soggy day on tap as temperatures stay chilly with overcast skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 40's all day long with overcast skies and winds from the northeast with showers on radar all morning and afternoon. Be sure to grab the umbrella or rain jacket. A clearing trend starts Tuesday night with Wednesday feature additional sunshine. Clouds return by late Thursday ahead of our next cold front. Friday will be occasionally rainy, then the weekend clears out while readings stay somewhat cold.

