TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! Waking up to some coastal showers, patchy fog, and partly cloudy skies. It's a muggy start with temperatures in the low to mid 70's. While rain and storms will not be as widespread as yesterday, many communities can see scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon/evening, especially in our western counties. Storms are capable of heavier downpours that can create some nuisance issues. High temperatures will be in the upper 80's to lower 90's.

An unsettled pattern will remain through the weekend. Daily rain and storms will be in the mix, with higher rain chances during the late week/early weekend. High temperatures will range from the upper 80's to lower 90's.